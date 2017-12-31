KHAMMAM: The presence of crocodiles in Palair reservoir has become a matter of concern for local fishermen and tourists. On Sunday, a 5-feet long crocodile was caught by the fishermen and farmers near Annarugudem village in Palair reservoir.

Recently, fishermen found 4 crocodile hatchlings in Palair reservoir. The fresh crocodile appearing in the reservoir has created panic among the fishermen and tourists. More than 500 to 1,000 tourists visit Palair reservoir on a daily basis for boating.

Fishermen are also worried about fishes as the crocodiles may eat them, which will put an end to their only menas of livelihood. According to Annarugudem villagers, the crocodile caught by them has injured a calf when it went to the reservoir for drinking water.

"We have never come across crocodiles in the past. We are not able to understand where they are coming from. We fear that some people were dropping them in the reservoir," a farmer K Papa Rao stated.