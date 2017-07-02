HYDERABAD: The Intelligent Transport System (ITS), proposed to provide real-time information on traffic, roads and weather as well as to reduce travel time and accidents in the city has hit a major roadblock.

Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), that initiated the project has decided to cancel the tenders for ITS Phase-1 works and call for fresh tenders soon. The project suffered a setback when HMDA sought an additional performance security of 20 per cent from ARS Traffic and Transport Technology of Netherlands which bagged the contract.

The project, costing around Rs160 crore, is to be taken up with assistance from Japan International Cooperation Society (JICA). In its bid, the Dutch company quoted a price of Rs 55.80 crore, Rs 105 crore less than the project cost, which was abnormally low.

As a result, HMDA approached the state government for a decision. As per the direction of the government, HMDA sought an additional performance security of 20 pc (Rs 10 crore) from the company for taking up the project in addition to paying the 10 per cent security by a specific time period.

ARS T&TT did not comply with the fresh condition. The HMDA has, therefore, decided to cancel the tender and call for fresh tenders shortly by making certain changes in the tender procedure, HGCL chief general manager B Anand Mohna said.

First-of-its-kind

A first-of-its-kind in the country, ITS is a set of technologies that collates and disseminates real-time information for better traffic management such as traffic flow, road condition, details of accidents and weather condition. The system gathers information and sends it out to drivers through SMS and FM radio stations helping them plan their journey better. Apart from reducing the risk in transportation, traffic accidents, and enhancing communication and response in emergencies, ITS aims to increase efficiency in reaching destination, reduce travel time and costs, reduce air pollution and carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption, Mohna said.

The ITS will comprise a control centre at Nanakramguda to collect data and transmit it to users and relevant agencies; 74 automatic traffic counter-cum-classifiers; CCTV cameras at 41 locations; 47 variable message signs; 14 flood monitoring systems; and a meteorological monitoring system (TSDPS).