HYDERABAD: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked as to why Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao was afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accepted all the anti-people decisions of BJP government at the Centre without any objection or resistance.

Addressing the ‘Palakeedu Praja Garjana’ at Suryapet district on Sunday, Uttam Kumar Reddy questioned Rao’s decision to support the candidature of NDA candidate Ramnath Kovind in the Presidential elections.

“What is forcing KCR to support a candidate who is associated with RSS and other communal forces?” he asked. He ridiculed KCR’s contention that TRS was extending support to a Dalit leader in the Presidential elections. “In that case, UPA candidate Meira Kumar should be the best option as she is both Dalit and a woman who had also played a key role in formation of Telangana State,” the TPCC chief said.

“TRS is acting more like a BJP government in TS which is implementing all the decisions taken by the Central leadership without raising objections or understanding its impact on people,’’ he said.

Uttam said the three year rule of TRS in the State was full of disappointment for the people. He said not a single section of the society was happy with the performance of KCR and his government.