HYDERABAD: Karwan MIM MLA Kausar Moinuddin on Monday created a ruckus by abusing and driving away the staff and workers of GHMC, who went to Banjara Hills Road No 3 area to pull down an illegally-built compound wall. Moinuddin and his associates abused the GHMC staff and drove away the workers from the spot.



The Town Planning wing of the GHMC was demolishing the compound wall that was built illegally. The workers brought down the wall and were about to demolish a gate when Moinuddin and his associates descended on the scene to stall the demolition.

According to officials, the land owner constructed the compound wall on 30-ft-wide road on the premises 8-2-322 situated on Road No 3 in Banjara Hills. The GHMC slapped notices on him under Section of 402 and 405 of the GHMC Act.



GHMC officials told Express that some owners had unlawfully erected the gate at the entrance of Road No 3 and constructed the compound wall at the end of the road over the 30-ft-wide existing road, restricting access to dead-end residents and also to the neighbours situated on Road No 3. Responding to the notices, the persons who constructed the wall submitted their explanation to GHMC. Officials, however, rejected their explaination stating that the construction was in violation of the provisions of the GHMC Act.



GHMC issued notice on June 30 asking them to voluntarily remove and vacate the encroachment within 24 hours failing which the GHMC would remove the same and charge the owner for the expenditure incurred on the demolition.



As they did not respond to the notices, the GHMC officials took up the demolition. On learning about it, Moinuddin reached the venue as one of the owners of the property was said to be his friend. He picked an argument with the officials, shoved them away, abused some of them in vulgar language and pushed them out of the premises.

About the Land

n GHMC says Dexo Pharma and others obtained permission for construction of group housing in 1988 duly showing the affected portion in the proposed 66-ft-wide road and providing two 30-ft-wide internal roads

n Two others, Jhansi and PVVSMK Veera Prasad, obtained building permission for construction of a residential building showing the approach as above 30-ft-wide road

n The owners of the land initially sought permission for group housing scheme and later obtained individual building permissions for additions and alterations to the existing building. As per rules, the group housing scheme status ceases and internal 30-ft road becomes GHMC property and the public has every right to use the road, according to officials