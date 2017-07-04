HYDERABAD: In an attempt to rescue school-going students from the clutches of psychotropic substances, messages were sent to managements of 20 prominent schools in the city informing that some of their students were indulged in substance abuse.Officials of Telangana State Prohibition and Excise department had arrested three people and recovered over 700 blots of LSD, and 35 gms MDMA. Subsequently, they learnt that a Class IX students, among others, was involved in drug abuse.

At least three to four students from each school are reportedly indulging in consumption of psychotropic substances. Meanwhile, director of Excise department’s Enforcement wing, Akun Sabharwal, urged school managements to sensitise students and teachers about drug abuse, watch out for erratic behaviour among students and monitor immediate vicinity of schools.



“Names of students were not mentioned in the message. We came to know that they are going through a bad phase. Tomorrow, this exercise (of sending messages) would be repeated with engineering colleges,” Akun said. This apart, parents of the children would be informed. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate supply and consumption of psychotropic substances in Hyderabad. Sabharwal said that orders to form SIT was issued on Monday. Cops are suspicious that a person, who goes my multiple names, is a big player in drug cartel.



Duty-free liquor sale racket

Meanwhile, a team investigating case of organised racket involved in buying premium liquor from duty-free shops at Shamshabad airport and selling it at higher rates, found that more official of Customs & Central Excise department are part of the racket. After the racket was busted in May, two officials of Customs department were held.