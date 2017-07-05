OCTOPUS commandos arrive at the Happy Homes apartment, where the suspects of Muthoot Finance robbery bid are hiding, in Hyderabad on Tuesday | R.SATISH BABU

HYDERABAD: The massive operation to flush out suspected armed robbers from the Happy Homes apartment complex is the second major operation taken up by the elite counter-terror unit OCTOPUS.

The Organisation for Counter Terror Operations or OCTOPUS is the elite force of commandos trained in dealing with terrorists. Conceptualised in 2007, its first major operation was to nab armed terrorists in Puttur of Chittoor district in the erstwhile AP in October 2013. Two terrorists from Tamil Nadu, who were involved in the killing of a BJP operative there, took shelter in Puttur. After a 10-hour op, the commandos nabbed the terrorists. Since then, there has been no call.

“After shooting down of cops at the hands of terror operatives in 2015 Nalgonda incidents, we do not want to take any chance and pressed OCTOPUS commandos into action,’’ a senior Cyberabad cop said.