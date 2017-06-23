Chinnari fell into an open bore well in Vikarabad district of Telangana last night.

HYDERABAD: More than 17 hours after she fell into an abandoned bore well, the fate of a 14-month girl Chinnari continued to hang in the balance on Friday morning.

Rescue workers frantically several techniques to rescue the baby.

Chinnari fell into an open bore well in Vikarabad district of Telangana last night. She was playing while her parents worked in the fields when she fell into the abandoned bore well.

Revenue and police officials assisted by personnel of the National Disaster Relief Force have been trying since last night to dig a parallel > pit and rescue Chingari.

The girl is suspected to be stuck at a spot 40 feet below the ground and medical teams are supplying oxygen to her through pipes.

There was a ray of hope when girl'si cries could be heard and she tugged at the oxygen pipe.

Meanwhile, rescue workers from the Singareni coal mines, who are experts in taking up such operations, also joined the operation to rescue Chinnari. It is learnt that boulders have come as an obstacle to digging a parallel pit.