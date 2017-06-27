NALGONDA: The state government is planning to shift Jyotirao Phule BC residential school and college building to Chief Engineer’s office building at Hill Colony in Nagarjunasagar.

The BC residential school at Nagarjunasagar has a strength of 1,000 students and the government last year sanctioned residential junior college also to Nagarjuansagar for the convenience of the BC residential school students. Last year about 160 seats were filled in MPC, BiPC, CEC and MEC groups. This year another 160 students have joined in various groups.



With the growing strength in both school and college, the existing building was not sufficient and most of the classes used to be run under trees in the open ground. The officials concerned appealed to the government to allot a new building for the school and college. The higher officials directed the school authorities to utilise vacant government buildings in the vicinity.



After the state bifurcation and district reorganisation, the building was vacant. Backward Classes Welfare officials informed district collector and irrigation minister T Hareesh Rao about the vacant building.

The minister agreed to give the CE’s office building for BC Residential School and College and the relevant orders are expected shortly. The school and college will move to the new building from July 15.

Meanwhile, BC Welfare Minister Jogu Ramanna recently promised to set up a BC Residential Degree College at Nagarjunasagar from the next academic year.