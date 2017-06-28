HYDERABAD: The seat allotment for TS Eamcet-2017 will be done on Wednesday. As the number of seats under convener quota has decreased this year, not many seats are expected to remain vacant in the second phase of counselling after the seat allotment.



Last year, close to 9,000 seats remained vacant after the first phase of seat allotment was conducted. Many students who do not get the engineering branch or college of their choice apply for second phase of counselling. However, this year not many students might get a good second chance. This year the number of seats in engineering available under convener quota has decreased to 64,300 from last years 67,000 seats, making the competition tougher.

Moreover, in the first phase of counselling itself, 63,216 candidates exercised web options for the 64,300 seats available under convener quota in engineering colleges. Once the seat allotment is done on Wednesday, second phase of counselling will be conducted for the remaining vacant seats. In the first phase of seat allotment, not all candidates who exercised web options are expected to take admission in colleges allotted as some would drop.However, thanks to less seats and tougher competition, not many are expected to take risk of dropping out leaving few seats vacant for second phase of counselling.