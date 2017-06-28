HYDERABAD: Photo-tweets by Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao gave a peek into the renovation works taken up at Government District Hospitals in King Koti and Malakpet. Step into the King Koti Area Hospital and a part of the hospital has a look of a corporate health facility. Face of the hospital has changed partly and it would take some more time for the entire hospital to be renovated.

However, everything did not change. Patients and their attendants at the hospital complain of discomfort in using dilapidated bathrooms at the hospital. People have to either hold their breath or cover their noses while using them. Stinking and stained, it did not paint the same picture as the under-renovation part of the hospital.

Authorities of the hospital agreed that the bathrooms are in bad shape and said that they too will be renovated. However, the situation will continue for some more days as superintendent of the King Koti Area Hospital Dr Sivaprasad said that bathrooms will be renovated in second phase.

“Under first phase, out-patient block, entrance, consultation rooms, registration counters and lobby are being renovated. Bathrooms will be renovated under second phase,” the superintendent said. Apart from renovation inside the hospital, wall graffiti was also taken up at the hospital. It is learnt that all government hospitals that will be built from here on will have a look of a corporate hospital.