HYDERABAD: The state government has claimed that it has fully achieved one of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) – of promoting gender equality and empowering women.

According to the latest report available with the planning department, the state government claims that it has achieved five goals partially and is yet to achieve one.

The Millennium Project was commissioned by the United Nations.

The Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) are the world’s time-bound and quantified targets for addressing extreme poverty in its many dimensions _ income poverty, hunger, disease, lack of adequate shelter, and exclusion while promoting gender equality, education, and environmental sustainability. They are also basic human rights – the rights of each person on the planet to health, education, shelter and security.

The Telangana state government will be conducting a series of meetings in July with the departments of energy, women and child welfare, medical and health, tribal welfare and some others to intensify the efforts to wards achieving all the Millenium Develoment Goals listed by the UN.

MDG status in Telangana during 2000-15

Of the seven goals that are directly applicable to the Telangana state, the state government claims that Goal 3 has been fully achieved and Goals 1,2,4,6 and 7 have been partially achieved while Goal 5 still remains to be achieved.

Goal achievement status in state

Eradication of extreme poverty and hunger: Partial

Universal primary education: Partial

Promotion of gender equality and empowerment of women: Full

Reducing child mortality: Partial

Improving maternal health: Nil

Combating HIV/AIDS, malaria, other diseases: Partial

Environmental sustainability: Partial

Developing global partnership for development: Not applicable to TS