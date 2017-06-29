HYDERABAD: The High Court on Wednesday stayed the operation of the orders of the Hyderabad district collector allotting a portion of APNGO Bhavan near Gunfoundry in city to Bhagyanagar Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers association.



Justice S V Bhatt passed the interim order on a petition representing APNGOs Association, contending that the TS had passed the impugned order unilaterally and allotted one portion of APNGO Bhavan to the city wing of TS NGOs Association.



The petitioner’s counsel said APNGO Bhavan was a private building and the order of the district collector was illegal. After hearing submissions of the petitioner’s counsel, the judge stayed the orders of the government and the district collector.