Revolutionary Democratic Front president calls for GN Saibaba’s release

President of the Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF), Varavara Rao, on Friday, appealed to the people, political parties and all democratic organisations to build a democratic movement to demand for

Published: 11th March 2017 06:03 AM

HYDERABAD: President of the Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF), Varavara Rao, on Friday, appealed to the people, political parties and all democratic organisations to build a democratic movement to demand for the release of Prof. GN Saibaba, Hem Mishra, Prashant Rahi, Mahesh Tirke, Pandu Narote and Vijay Tirke who were recently convicted under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by the sessions judge Gadchiroli in Maharastra.

While clarifying that Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF) is not a frontal organization of CPI (Maoist), he also said that the organisation is not banned in Delhi, Maharastra and other states.

Rao said that the Judge had pronounced the judgment at 3 pm, saying that he found the ‘accused guilty’ and by 5 pm, copies of 827 pages bound judgment in english were handed over to the accused, the defense lawyers and the prosecution. The court refused to allow even the earlier orders given by it regarding Prof Saibaba to have his medicines, etc, saying that the prison authorities will take care of him. This is prejudice against Saiba. It says that ‘though he is 90 per cent disabled, he is mentally alert,”Rao said.  

