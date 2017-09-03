KOTHAGUDEM: Trade unions of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd are gearing up for the ensuing reconsigned trade union elections, which is held every four years in the company. The elections will be held on October 5 this year.The labor commissioner has recognised 16 trade unions which will be contesting in the elections, of which there is a tough competition between six trade unions — Telangana Boggugani sangham (TGBKS), AITUC (affliated to CPI party), INTUC (affliated to Congress party), CITUC (affliated to CPM Party), BMS (affliated to BJP) and HMS.



During the last elections, TGBKS which is affiliated to the ruling TRS party won the elections. According to the information, this time there will a tough fight between TGBKS and AITUC trade unions.

“This time AITUC is planning alliance with INTUC to defeat TGBKS. Even other trade unions are preparing themselves to defeat TGBKS. All parties are strengthening their respective trade unions from ground-level,” said a leader from AITUC.



All six trade unions are setting up new committees in different places, so that these committees take up the responsibility of publicity. According to the information, there are 55,000 employees working in six districts. The six districts are Khammam, Bhadradrikothagudem, Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad and Mancheryala. Singareni has 16 opencast mines and 26 underground mines in these districts. According to sources, TGBKS trade union has a less chance to win this elections, as they failed to revive dependent job scheme when they were in power.



Besides this, internal clashes between employees and groupism within the union is also a reason. Taking this as an advantage, the other five trade unions are trying hard to win the elections.A senior leader from INTUC said, “We are planning alliance with AITUC and once it is done. There is a 100 per cent chance for winning the elections.’’INTUC trade union general secretary, Dalaiah said that employees are waiting to defeat TGBKS as it failed to protect employees rights and solve their problems. He also said TGBKS is suffering with internal struggles and is divided into four groups.

Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy camped in Kothagudem and is planning strategies to win TGBKS in elections.