HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the action of the vice-chancellor of NTR University of Health Sciences at Vijayawada and principal of Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad in respect of replacing an internal examiner, a division bench of Hyderabad High Court has upheld the order of a single judge who has set aside the decision of University removing Dr Deen Dayal Bung and replacing Dr Srinivasa Chary in his place as the internal examiner for the MS (General Surgery) examinations of the Osmania Medical College. The bench, however, has set aside the order of single judge to the extent of imposition of costs on the University and OMC principal.

“If the persons at the helm of affairs in the colleges and universities yield to the pressure of the students, discipline will be a casualty and lawlessness will rule the roost. If such weakness is shown, a handful of unscrupulous students may try to gain upper hand and hold the university to ransom. Such a situation must not be allowed to emerge under any circumstances,” the bench observed.

The bench of Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice G Shyam Prasad was partly allowing the appeals filed by the University and some PG students against the single judge order.

In July this year, the single judge while allowing the petition by Dr Deen Dayal Bung, professor and HOD of department of general surgery in OMC, had cancelled the practical examinations for MS (General Surgery) held from May 29 to June 1, 2017 and directed the University VC to constitute an internal examiner panel afresh with Dr Bung as one of them and other three professors and hold fresh examination within four weeks.

The judge also imposed costs of `5,000 each on the University and OMC principal payable to Dr Bung. Aggrieved with the same, the University and some PG medical students filed appeals before the bench.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the bench found no justifiable grounds referred by the University and the principal for replacing Dr Bung. As for the allegations made by the PG students against Dr Bung, it was found, in the enquiry committee report that every allegation as false and baseless. It was unfortunate that the varsity succumbed to the pressure of the PG students in recommending for replacement of Dr Bung. “We do not find any justification whatever in his replacement just because some students did not want him to be an internal examiner”, the bench said while refusing to interfere with the order of the single judge.