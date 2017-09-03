HYDERABAD: In a major step towards the proposed Special Economic Zone in the state taking shape, the electronic hardware SEZ spread over 339.75 acres at Maheshwaram in Rangareddy district and proposed at a cost of `116 crore has been given green signal by the State-level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC). The SEAC in its meeting that was held last month, recommended the Maheshwaram SEZ for issuing of Environmental Clearance (EC). The SEZ will be home to companies manufacturing electronic goods like semiconductors, resistors and printed circuit boards. The SEZ was awaiting EC from the SEAC which was delayed for a while.

When Environment Management Plan for the SEZ developed by Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) was proposed to the SEAC in March this year, it was told to revise the proposed pollution control measures in SEZ in order to ensure that the natural drainage networks to Kotwal Cheruvu (lake) located in the SEZ are not obstructed.



SEAC had also said that allotment letters to companies in SEZ should make it legally binding on them to ensure that industrial effluents are not discharged outside their premises. SEAC also rejected the original plan of sending all the industrial effluents to a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) located at another site, in FAB city.



As per the new plan, which has been accepted by SEAC, a separate CETP will be developed at the SEZ in Maheshwaram for the industries or industries will be made to treat their effluent and reuse it and also the allocation letters will make it illegal for industries to let out effluents from their premises.

SEAC also made conditions that there will be no development in 10 meters area surrounding the Kotwal Cheruvu under any circumstances and that the proponent of the project, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) will regularly monitor the water quality parameters in the lake and send the data to Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB).

Separate CETP to come up



