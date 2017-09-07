HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Metro Rail Hyderabad either on November 27 or 28.Modi is coming to city to participate in the global summit in the city. The State government is in touch with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and sought his time to inaugurate the Metro Rail. India and US will be co-hosting the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) at Hyderabad from November 28 to 30. Prime Minister will attend the summit either on November 27 or 28. “The date of the Prime Minister’s visit has not finalised yet. But, he will inaugurate the Metro Rail,” official sources said. The Prime Minister is likely to inaugurate and travel in the Hyderabad Metro Rail on the Miyapur-Khairatabad corridor.

MUCH DELAYED

Actually, the officials planned to inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro Railway’s (HMR) first phase on Ugadi this year itself. But, the inauguration was postponed several times. Actually, the bhumi puja for HMR was conducted in April, 2012 and started the pillar construction works on the same day.