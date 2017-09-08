HYDERABAD: State-run buses claimed three lives in Telangana state on Friday. An Telangana State RTC bus overturned in Nirmal district this morning, killing one passenger and injuring 23 others, another rammed into a bike in Medak district in the afternoon, killing three persons.

In the latter incident, the RTC bus knocked a two-wheeler from behind at high speed and the biker crashed into two other bikes in front of him. As the three bikes crashed, three motorists died instantly while two others suffered injuries. Police said the bus was proceeding to Hyderabad from Banswada in Nizamabad district when the accident took place at Narsapur in Medak district.

The deceased have been identified as Mirza Salman Baig, Md Azmath and Md Yusuf, all natives of Nizamabad who are on their way to Hyderabad on two wheelers.