NIZAMABAD: Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district general secretary and Telangana University Outsourcing Employees Association honorary president A Ramesh Babu has demanded that state government should order high level inquiry on recent outsourcing employees’ appointments in the university and immediately provide jobs to all employees who were removed from services recently. According to CITU leaders, eight months back TU recruited around 70 employees who received salaries for six months and for two months, the appointments were opposed by students and they made several allegations on appointments including corrupt practices.



In this backdrop, majority staff was removed from services. This happened in March in TU.

During the last several days, job losers staged a protest in the campus. They submitted a detailed memorandum to in-chrage district collector A Ravindar Reddy at the collector’s office on Mondaya and decided to intensify the agitation. Speaking to reporters CITU district general secretary A Ramesh Babu here on Saturday has said that they have been asking for justice to the job losers and they have planned to submit a memorandum to Governor ESL Narasimhan soon.



He said that TU authorities have been partial in the removal of staff and they provided jobs to people outside the district. “While job losers are agitating for justice, TU Vice-Chancellor (VC) professor P Sambaiah is threatening agitators over phone which is highly objectionable. In this regard we have collected all these evidences and we will submit them to the state governor who is the chancellor,’’ CITU leader A Ramesh Babu said.