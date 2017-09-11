HYDERABAD: A deputy superintendent-rank police officer succumbed to swine flu at a private hospital in the city on Sunday. Durgaiah Yadav(47), assistant commissioner of police of Wardhannapet division in Warangal, was admitted to Yashoda Hospitals on September 6 in a critical condition and was put on ventilator.

Since swine flu is an air-borne infection, health officials administered prophylactic medicines to the members of Durgaiah’s family and his gunman. Durgaiah was born at Kothagudem and studied in Nalgonda. He took charge as sub-inspector in 1992 and served in Mogullapalli, Regonda, Shyampet. After being promoted as inspector in 2008, he worked in the intelligence and vigilance wings. He was later promoted as deputy superintendent of police and posted as ACP, Wardhannapet.

Between January 1 and September 6, 20 swine flu cases were detected in Warangal Urban and six in Warangal Rural. The ACP’s demise is the first death to be reported from the two districts. In all of Telangana, 1,724 cases have been reported this year.