NALGONDA: BJP state president Dr K Lakshman alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao is supporting Majlis (AIMIM) to gain minority votes and ignoring his own promises.

Addressing a gathering at Collectorate blockade organised by district BJP on Monday with a demand to observe Liberation Day officially on September 17, he said at the time of Rosaiah’s chief ministership, KCR wanted Hyderabad Liberation day to be observed officially and now he went back on his own words under pressure from Majlis. He also said police are acting in favour of the ruling party and filing false cases against Opposition.



He called upon the party activists to hoist the national flag in all villages on September 17. As part of state wide programme, BJP Sangareddy district unit organised a massive protest demanding official celebration of Telangana Liberation Day. The protest was led by BJP state general secretary G Premendar Reddy and district president C Buchhireddy. They also tried to enter the collectorate despite security.



In Karimnagar, BJP Khairatabad MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, district president K Srinivas Reddy and other activists were held at Collectorate here on Monday. They tried to barge into Collectorate demanding state government to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day officially.