HYDERABAD: Even as suspected Dengue deaths are being reported, official records claim there have been no deaths in entire state this year.From start of the year till September 9, a total of 915 cases were detected in entire Telangana and out of them, 354 were recorded in Khammam district alone. The second highest of 192 cases are from state capital -Hyderabad.



In Hyderabad, where second highest number of Dengue cases are recorded, 20 cases were detected on Friday and Saturday put together. Officials said that the cases were reported in different parts of the city and not concentrated in one locality.With high number of Dengue cases detected in Khammam, a medical team consisting of a physician and a pediatrician visited the district to take stock of the situation.

Responding to the claims of no dengue deaths so far, officials maintain that whenever they get update on a suspected dengue death, they audit it before making an entry in official records.



Recently, an audit was launched into two such deaths. Of them, one of the deceased suffered from multiple health ailments including cardiac problem and investigation into another death is underway.

The high number of cases in Khammam was attributed by officials to high number of breeding spaces for mosquitoes, particularly female Aedes mosquitoes, in the district.September is marked as a month when high number of Dengue cases are recorded every year.While officials are relieved that no dengue deaths are reported this year unlike last year when 23 deaths were reported from Bonakal mandal (Khammam district), high number of cases has kept them on tenterhooks.