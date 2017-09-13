HYDERABAD: A delegation of opposition parties today met Governor ESL Narasimhan and demanded withdrawal of orders issued by the Telangana government for formation of farmers' co-ordination committees, saying that these panels will erode the powers of elected local bodies.

The orders "hurt the spirit of local bodies", said the delegation which had leaders of the Congress, TDP, BJP and the Left parties.

The Government Order (G.O.) 39 of August 27 on formation of farmers' co-ordination committees at village, mandal, district and state levels "would badly hurt the 73rd constitutional amendment which provides power to local bodies," said the memorandum submitted to the governor by the delegation.

These committees would render democratically elected village sarpanch and ward members ineffective as the committees would take up various issues concerning farmers' welfare, the opposition leaders alleged.

Further, the TRS government would fill up these committees with the ruling party members, the memorandum said, urging the governor to direct the state government to withdraw the G.O.

BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao, TDP's Telangana unit chief L Ramana, CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy and Congress leaders were part of the delegation.