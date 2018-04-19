HYDERABAD: Finding fault with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's efforts to form a Federal Front against BJP and Congress Party at national level and equally censuring Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's moves to mould the opinions of like-minded regional parties against the Narendra Modi government, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said the saffron party's decision to spread its wings to the two Telugu-speaking States was sending shivers down the spine of both KCR and Naidu.

"BJP is ruling 21 States at present. Our party is all set to get a firm foothold in both TS and AP, after the 2019 polls. As our party is going to emerge as a force to be reckoned with in the two States, CMs of the two Telugu States are now fearing for their political future. They have now begun resorting to mudslinging against Prime Minister Modi," the BJP leader criticised.

Narasimha Rao, a Telugu man, who came to Hyderabad for the first time after becoming Rajya Sabha member, went ballistic at the ruling parties in the TS and AP, during his media interaction held here on Wednesday.

"Following BJP's aggressive efforts to come to power in the two Telugu-speaking States, both KCR and Naidu have begun creating an impression among people that they are forming Fronts at national level with regional parties. No Front can resist Modi's wave in the country," the BJP leader commented.

The Rajya Sabha member made it clear that the BJP would not forge alliance with any political party either in TS or AP. He exuded confidence that the party would emerge as a larger political party in South India by winning Karnataka Assembly polls, besides strengthening its base in the two Telugu-speaking States.

"We will further make our party strong in Telangana from village level to State level. We have chalked out various programmes in this regard. I am confident that in the coming days, BJP will come to power in Telangana," he said.