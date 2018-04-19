HYDERABAD: Speaking to reporters in Delhi after the GST meeting on Wednesday, Finance Minister E Rajender said the 15th Finance Commission should not take 2011 census as basis for allocating funds for the States. Rajender also spoke with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the cash crunch in the State.

“Jaitley assured that the RBI would supply Rs 6,000 crore currency required for the Rythu Bandhu Scheme,” Rajender said. Rajender further added that the GST Council constituted a sub-committee under the chairmanship of Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi for resolving the issues relating to GST like e-way bills and software problems.

Rajender said the GST council decided to introduce 3B system to simplify GST system. Meanwhile, Rajender demanded that the Central government should not decrease the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit from 25 per cent to 20 per cent. There should not be separate rules for the Centre and the States, he said. The borrowing limit under (FRBM Act should be increased for states for raising more loans for the development work, he said.