HYDERABAD: Ridiculing the newly-launched political party, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) by Prof M Kodandaram, Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said he did not think that the professor could win even his own seat if he contested the 2019 polls. “One-and-a-half year ago, we predicted that Kodandaram would launch a political outfit to sail with the Congress.

We also repeatedly said he was running the TJAC with a political motive. It is proved now,” Harish told the TNIE team, here on Wednesday. The minister said Kodandaram is “zero threat” to the TRS in the next polls. “As Kodandaram harbours political ambitions, he will join hands with the Congress in the 2019 polls. His party may contest four or five seats in an understanding with the Congress in the Assembly polls. But, Kodandaram has completely become weak now,” he said.

‘TRS set to retain power despite Opposition’s unity’ Harish said even if all opposition parties join forces against the TRS, it would retain power in the next elections as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s welfare measures and development works had consolidated party position among various sections of electors.

“Many BJP ministers and Union secretaries, who visited Hyderabad till now, lauded the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government. Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya too were also hailed by them. Even Congress ministers from other States like Karnataka minister Revenna and Punjab minister Navjoth Singh Sidhu applauded TS government schemes,” he said.