HYDERABAD: Despite the repeated demands made by Congress leaders for implementation of the High Court’s ruling setting aside the expulsion of Congress members Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and S A Sampath Kumar from the State Assembly, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is understood to be firm on sticking to the decision earlier taken by the House in this regard as Rao is said to be of the view that “House is supreme”.

In the backdrop of the High Court’s verdict, the chief minister called on governor ESL Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. During the meeting, which lasted for about two hours, Rao is learnt to have discussed the state government’s views on this issue with the governor. He told Narasimhan that it was not appropriate for the judiciary to interfere in matters relating to the legislature as the decision to expel the two members was collectively taken by the Assembly. Stating that the House was supreme and it had very right to act against its “errant members”, Rao cited various past judgements and precedents in support of his argument.

According to sources, Rao told the governor that the two members had thrown the headphones at the governor but they hit the eye of the Legislative Council chairman K Swamy Goud. “Such incident was unprecedented and most atrocious in the legislature’s history. That was the reason for the Assembly passing a unanimous resolution initiating stringent disciplinary action against the two members by expelling them from the House,” Rao was quoted as saying. Besides informing the governor about the views of legal luminaries on the court judgement, Rao also discussed various options including challenging the verdict before the SC.

It may be mentioned here that on Wednesday, while interacting with the Editorial Team of the Express here, legislative affairs minister T Harish Rao, said, “Courts are not expected to get involved in matters relating to law-making bodies. It is not fair for the judiciary to interfere in the functioning of the legislature. The two key institutions should look after their respective fields instead of trying to meddle in each other’s affairs. In fact, it was a collective decision taken by the entire House.”

Komati takes part in rally

Nalgonda: Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy participated in a 20-km bike rally from Narketpally to Nalgonda on Thursday. Thousands participated in the rally. Addressing the gathering, he said: “The government is planning to kill me through minister G Jagadhish Reddy and Nakrekal MLA V Veresham’s followers. I raised farmers’ problems in the Assembly and this is why they suspended me from Assembly.”