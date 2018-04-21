NIZAMABAD: Raghunath Tank, once a source of irrigation water and now being used only as a drinking water source to Nizamabad town, is all set to be developed as a major tourist spot as well as a water source to raise the groundwater levels in the town which is going through rapid urbanisation. The tank has a great history and is situated beside a fort. It is fed by rains or the Nizamsagar canal with pumping system. It has not received sufficient water in the past several years due to scanty rainfall. Whenever and whatever water the tank received is utilised only to meet drinking need.

Most of the time, it is dry: The state government launched Mission Kakatiya for restoration of tanks and development of at least one tank in each Assembly constituency as a mini Tank Bund. The irrigation department has taken up renovation of the tank which is to cost the government Rs 7.11 crore. The government provided special funds to the NMC for the purpose. All the works are in progress and are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Water was released from the Nizamasagar reservoir in 12 phases in December for the second crop, and the release has been stopped recently. The irrigation department has given permission for release of Nizamsagar water into the Raghunath tank. Even after the canal is closed, water is being pumped into the tank.

“The Raghunath tank’s capacity is 45 tmcft and the tank will be full of water till September. Good rains during the monsoon will help the tank swell or else it will need water from Nizamsagar. As such, the tank will have good water level throughout the year,’’ irrigation department’s executive engineer P Radhakishan Rao said. He hoped the tank and its surroundings would attract visitors and tourists from the Nizamabad and Bodhan areas.

NMC deputy executive engineer B Anand Sagar said NMC planned to meet drinking water needs from Alisagar, Manchippa and Masani tanks only, leaving Raghunath Tank for tourism promotion. “If there are good rains, not only will the tank become full but all the wells and water table will recharged automatically’’ said a senior citizen.