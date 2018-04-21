HYDERABAD: "Just six months is enough for the BJP to turn the tide in its favour in Telugu speaking States," claimed the party's national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao, in an interaction with the editorial team of Express, on Friday. The psephologist-turned-politico claimed that people in Telangana and Andhra were fed up with "rampant corruption, poor governance and family rule" and BJP would "fill the vacuum."

"Hence, they are eagerly waiting for a change. Our party which is on a winning streak, across the country, has already prepared an action plan to capture power in the two States. It will be implemented soon after the Karnataka polls," the Telugu bidda said, adding the ground is fertile for the saffron party in Telangana.

"If you carefully observe the BJP’s career graph, we can clearly understand the fact that the party's growth is not linear across the country. It has leapfrogged from an ordinary party to a strong political force at national level, by not only rising to power at Centre but also capturing 21 States. Its popularity has taken a quantum jump from 2 per cent to 40 per cent," he said. Interestingly, Rao, who was one of the first to publicly predict that Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister in 2014.

"Like people of Haryana and Tripura, people of the two Telugu-speaking States are eagerly waiting to embrace a change. We have readied the blueprint to replicate winning strategy which was adopted in the 21 States. The blueprint is to be implemented with certain changes suitable to the local conditions in the two Telugu States. Six months is sufficient for us to turn the tide in our favour," he said.

According to the BJP leader, the party is going to organise a slew of mass-contact programmes in both the States like holding yatras, conducting agitations against government failures, holding meetings in constituencies and organising door-to-door meetings in each village, soon after the Karnataka polls. "We will be going to the 2019 polls in both TS and AP on our own, without looking for any form of alliances," he made it clear.

"TDP rule in AP and TRS regime in TS are not different from each other. Corruption is rampant in the two governments. CMs of both the States are ruling their respective States like a family business. Six months prior to next Assembly polls, BJP will change the tide to its side in the two States. A large number of politicos belonging to various parties will make a beeline for joining the BJP in TS and AP, once stage is set for 2019 polls," GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP national spokesperson.

Ridiculing TS Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's proposal to form a Federal Front and laughing at AP CM N Chandrabau Naidu's efforts to unite regional parties against Modi government, GVL Narasimha Rao said, "The two CMs have become restless, following BJP's expansion moves. As our party is going to capture power in AP and TS, the both the Telugu CMs are sharing some insecurity and providing solace to each other by harping on Third Front or Federal Front. Mutual insecurity is pulling them together. Our party is all set to get a firm foothold in both TS and AP, after the 2019 polls. Hence, the two CMs have begun feeling the heat." Thus, Narasimha Rao, a Telugu man, who came to Hyderabad for the first time after becoming Rajya Sabha member, made mockery of the Telugu CMs plans to unite regional parties at national level. He said Naidu and KCR were completely copying each other.

On AP's Special Category Status:

The advantage of getting Special Category Status is that certain financial benefits will be given to the State, which is accorded special status. But, 14th Finance Commission did away with the concept of special status to any state. No State in the country is enjoying special status, now. Hence, Centre is granting the monetary equivalent of a special status to AP. Rs 16,000 crore for a period of five years by way of externally aided projects and Rs 22,133 crore amount as revenue deficit grant for five years is being provided to AP. Except northeastern States, AP is the only other State to get revenue deficit grant for five years. "Special status means, special favours. We have bestowed special favours on AP. Is it fair for AP CM Naidu to make U-turn on special status issue, after accepting this special package for four years?

On Nagam Janardhan Reddy's exit in TS:

After six months, there will be reverse migrations into the BJP. Those leaders, like Nagam, who left the BJP, might return to the party fold again.

On sensational statements being made by BJP leaders like MLA T Raja Singh:

As media highlights only sensational statements, some of the politicos including our party leaders appear to be resorting to making headline grabbing remarks. However, none of our party seniors will approve of such statements, if the statements are against party line.

On allegations that there is no difference between UPA and NDA in terms of financial frauds:

BJP has nothing to do with Nirav Modi scam. In fact, during the UPA tenure, scams were perpetrated with the blessings of the political bosses. For instance, Vijay Mallya himself had claimed that the then prime minister Manmohan Singh and the then Union finance minister P Chidambaram had gone out of the way to make public sector banks extend financial support to his companies. In the Modi government, there has been no single such example.

On impact of cash crunch in ATMs on middleclass, who are BJP's vote bank:

The issue is temporary one. RBI is dispatching sufficient currency to all States. Within a week, every thing will be normal. In fact, majority of middle class people are salaried employees. They want stable and growing economy to safeguard their jobs. They want inflation to be under control and they desire for corruption-free governance, political stability and good infrastructure like well developed roads and sufficient power supply. All these are achieved by PM Modi. Hence, not only the middle class, but also various sections of people including the poor are now solidly behind PM Modi. Hence, BJP-led NDA is going to retain power in 2019 polls.