HYDERABAD A fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at the Sub Division office of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limtited (TSSPDCL) located near chief minister's camp office at Begumpet.



Incidentally, the location of the fire mishap, though minor, is right near the Paryatak Bavan where the Chief Minister of Kerala is staying as part of his visit to city. However, he was not present during the accident. He is in the city to attend CPI annual public meeting.

The fire broke out at about 1:10 p.m, in the second floor of the building where old electricity reading meters were dumped. The cause of fire is, however, yet to be ascertained.

A fire tender from the Secunderabad fire station that has been stationed near the camp office, considering the VVIP movement, was immediately pressed to action after he fire broke out. There has been no estimation of damages reported.

The fire mishap also led to severe traffic jam in the locality. However, the fire was brought under control and traffic too was cleared soon.