HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against promoters and owners of select vernacular news channels, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday further intensified his fight against a section of media through Twitter.

This comes a day after the actor had alleged that a political campaign had been initiated against him to malign his image in the public. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the actor termed the CEO of a regional channel as agnyathavasi “for repeatedly abusing his mother” by “colluding with political bosses.” In a series of tweets against the media promoters, the actor shared pictures, videos, and documents relating to the political linkage that they allegedly had.

The actor-turned politico also shared a legal notice sent to him by a counsel for one of the promoters of a TV channel, who was alleged by him to have political inclinations in defaming his personality. The letter asked the actor to delete the tweets that he had posted against his client and also warned to take legal action.

“You seem to be hurt and disturbed with comments made against you and your family by certain disgruntled people. My client through the notice is calling you on to delete your tweets which involved his name at the earliest and set a good example for an honest, dedicated and committed public figure,” the letter reads. Meanwhile, the day also saw a high voltage drama with protests and support, equally, pouring in for the actor. A section of journalists condemned the attack on an OB van of TV channel on Friday when a group of his supporters broke the windshield of a regional news channel’s vehicle. A group of supporters were also held by police for attacking cine critic Kathi Mahesh. Supporters of the actor have started an online campaign #withPK.

As many as 84 representatives including producers, directors, distributors, and actors attended a wide-ranging meeting held at Annapurna Cine Studios in Hyderabad on Saturday. Though Pawan Kalyan was scheduled to come, he did not turn up.