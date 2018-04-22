HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court challenging the appointment of Nalgonda MP, Gutha Sukender Reddy, as chairman of Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi (Telangana State Farmers’ Coordination Committee).

Petitioner Goli Madhu Sudhan Reddy, advocate and BJP Kisan Morcha state president, submitted that Sukender Reddy’s decision to continue as MP from the Congress Party even after joining the TRS and accepting the chairmanship of the above samithi was illegal, unconstitutional and violative of the provisions of X Schedule of the Constitution of India. “He suffers disqualification under the provisions of the X Schedule and ceases to be a Member of Parliament,” the petitioner added.

The petitioner further submitted that the appointment of Sukender Reddy as samithi chairman confers him the benefits of a honorarium and so on. As per the Supreme Court judgment in Jaya Bachchan’s case, his appointment clearly amounts to holding an office of profit which disqualifies him as a MP, he noted and urged the court to set aside the above appointment.

Secretary to ministry of parliamentary affairs, Telangana state chief secretary, principal secretaries to agriculture and cooperation, panchayat raj and rural development, finance and planning, samithi managing director and Gutha Sukender Reddy were named as the respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.