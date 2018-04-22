HYDERABAD: Film actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna on Saturday faced the wrath of BJP leaders and cadre in Telangana for making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leaders including G Kishan Reddy and N Ramachandra Rao sought unconditional apology from the actor for the "language" used by him against Modi.

"We never expected such words from the son of TDP founder and legendary Telugu actor NT Rama Rao. Balakrishna should explain whether he made those derogatory remarks against the PM on his own or else at the behest of his brother-in-law and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu," Kishan Reddy demanded.

While some of the BJP workers tried to lay siege to Balayya's house at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad seeking unconditional apology from him, Balayya was burnt in effigy in other places across the State by BJP workers. Further, the BJP leaders lodged complaints against the Tollywood actor at two different police stations in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills for abusing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Police received complaints and made entry in the General Diary (GD) and assured action after obtaining legal opinion.

Jubilee Hills Constituency BJP convener D Prem Kumar lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police stating that Balakrishna had abused the Prime Minister using unparliamentary language during AP Chief Minister Naidu's Deeksha held in Vijayawada on Friday. In the complaint, Prem Kumar requested the police to take action.

Similarly, V Prasad lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police alleging that the actor had a habit of indulging in controversies by making derogatory remarks or assaulting his film crew. "Yesterday, the AP TDP MLA, resident of Jubilee Hills, abused Prime Minister. Hence, Balakrishna is liable for punishment," he said.

Meanwhile, some BJP activists were taken into preventive custody after they tried to barge into Balakrishna's residence in Jubilee Hills. They tried to enter the house by climbing the entrance gates. However, all the BJP workers were detained and shifted to police station. They were let off by evening.

In Nizamabad and Karimangar districts, BJP youth wing activists burnt Balayya in effigy, opposing his remarks.