HYDERABAD: In the backdrop of controversy over alleged casting couch in the Telugu film industry, particularly after strip protest by budding actress Sri Reddy, the State government has decided to intervene and came up with solutions to the problems raised by Sri Reddy. A joint committee of representatives from Film Development Corporation (FDC) and Film Chamber would be constituted to look into the issue of casting couch and ensure safety of women artistes.

The FDC will issue identity cards and temporary memberships to film artistes. This decision was taken as some budding artistes alleged that the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) was not giving them memberships. As Sri Reddy had recently staged a protest before the Film Chamber office here for not giving membership to her, the government is of the view that the decision to provide membership to film actors by the FDC would end such controversies.

As per the suggestions of the State government, Tollywood representatives have also decided to avoid middlemen and deposit the remuneration amount of artistes directly into their bank accounts. With casting couch row taking an ugly turn in the Tollywood, Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a meeting with senior police officials including SHE teams' head and members of Telugu film industry at the Secretariat here on Saturday.

During the meeting, besides issuing a stern warning to filmmakers against sexually harassing women artistes in the industry, he discussed various issues connected with industry. It was decided in the meeting that the FDC would issue identity cards and temporary memberships to the artistes. It means, Sri Reddy too will get an identity card from the government.

This was disclosed by Cinematography Minister to reporters later.FDC chairman P Ram Mohan Rao said a producer who wants to produce a film with low budget like Rs 5 lakh cannot take membership in the Producers' Council by paying Rs 1 lakh.

That is why we are planning to give temporary memberships to artistes from the FDC, he added.During the meeting, Srinivas Yadav suggested only some spokespersons from the industry should speak whenever there is a problem. Accordingly, the film industry agreed to appoint five to six spokespersons soon. On the another major allegation levelled by Sri Reddy about casting couch, a joint committee of FDC and Film Chamber would be constituted to sort out the issue.

Either FDC or the Film Chamber will form a committee. Formation of joint committee is also under consideration. The FDC will hold another round of meeting and take necessary steps in this regard, Ram Mohan Rao said. Movie Artistes Association (MAA) representatives Shivaji Raja, actress Jeevitha and filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaja, who had attended the meeting, condemned the attack on media persons at the Film Chamber on Friday. Director N Shankar and producer C Kalyan were also present at the meeting.quoteA producer who wants to produce a low budget film cannot take membership in the Producers' Council by paying Rs 1 lakh. Hence we are planning to give temporary memberships to artistes from the FDC P Ram Mohan Rao,FDC chairman