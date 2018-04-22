Agriculture labourers work in Paddy fields on the outskirts of Sangareddy on Saturday | Express

HYDERABAD: The estimated paddy production in Rabi agriculture season is a record 57 lakh tonnes and the maize production is likely to be 68 lakh tonnes. This is because of the efficient water management and the 24X7 power supply to tillers. With the flow of water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the paddy production will further increase making Telangana the rice bowl of the country.

The cultivable areas under Nagarjuna Sagar Project, Sriram Sagar, Singur, Nizam Sagar, Ghanapur anicut and other projects increased considerably in Rabi (Yasangi) season, as the irrigation facilities were improved under these projects by the State government.

Besides, the release of water and the efficient water management too helped to get bumper crop in Rabi season, sources in Irrigation department revealed.

Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao made special efforts right from the beginning of the Rabi season to ensure that the tail-end farmers too would get required irrigation water, said officials.

The department also conducted training camps for irrigation officials and farmers on judicious and effective use of water. All these helped to increase the cropped area and ultimately the production of paddy and maize, the official sources added.

With efficient water management, 11,613 acres were cultivated with 1 tmcft of water. This is also a record in the state. This is possible due to the continuous patrolling along canals during the night among others, say officials.