HYDERABAD: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder Prof M Kodandaram, whose party's aim is to establish an alternative political system in the State, on Saturday announced that his party would not collect donations from big business establishments and corporate houses. He said the TJS would accept donations only from small contractors and small business firms.

While interacting with the media here on Saturday, Kodandaram said that during the maiden public meeting of the TJS to be held at Saroornagar Stadium here on April 29, Nerella victims and oustees of various projects would be made sit on the dais.

He said that the TJS had produced two audio CDs with various songs to explain to the people about the objectives of the new political party. "We have distributed pamphlets in villages asking the people to bless the new party by attending the public meeting. We will disclose about our party's main agenda and objectives during the meeting," he said.

Kodandaram criticised the State government for not constructing a memorial in memory of the Telangana youths who had laid down their lives during the second phase of statehood movement. "We have decided to construct a memorial as the government is not doing any thing in this regard," he said.