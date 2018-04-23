HYDERABAD: The state government, which put itself a deadline of next Assembly elections in 2019 to provide drinking water to every household in the state under the Mission Bhagiratha programme, is planning to reach its target well before the deadline and supply water to every household four months before the elections.

"We will supply water under Mission Bhagiratha scheme to every household in the state four months before elections in 2019,'' Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. Rao said 75 per cent works of the entire project have been completed.

Rao held a review on the progress of Mission Bhagiratha works on Sunday with Mission Bhagiratha vice-president Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MPs, senior officials and working agencies to take stock of the situation. Satisfied with the progress of the works, Rao said 95 per cent works on the main grid have been completed and the works on laying pipelines in villages and fixing water taps were in progress.

"All the important works of Mission Bhagiratha are over. Intake wells, treatment plans, pipelines and pump sets are in place. Nearly 75 per cent of the total works are done and some villages are already getting water. In some constituencies, people are getting water in their households also. By next month end, every village should be provided with water (bulk supply),'' Rao told officials.

All the problems arising out of bulk supply of water shall be resolved by June 10, Rao said and added that works in villages should be taken up parallelly. "Officials should keep necessary stock of pipelines and water taps in advance,'' Rao said.

The works should be completed by coming Dasara and after the festival focus should be on rectifying the lapses, if any. "By December, Mission Bhagiratha water should reach every household,'' he instructed officials.

