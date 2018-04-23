NALGONDA: Construction of MLA camp offices in various constituencies across the erstwhile Nalgonda district is still pending. While there are 12 Assembly constituencies in the district, only five MLA camp offices have been completed.

The State government in 2015 decided to construct MLA camp offices at all constituency headquarters by spending `1 crore (per camp office), and fixed a deadline for 2017. However, most of the constituencies have not even seen the start of construction works. While in some constituencies the non-availability of required space was cited as a reason behind the works not taking off, in others lack of funds has been delaying the construction works.

Subhed Thungathurty MLA Gadhari Kishore, who wanted his camp office at Nagaram village of the mandal, had to accept the camp office at Thungathurty itself due to non-availability of government land at Nagaram. However, the construction work has not taken off yet.

Similarly, the State government had allotted land for construction of Kodad MLA's camp office at Srirangapuram road in Kodad town. However, MLA N Padmavathi requested officials concerned to allot land at Nagarjunasagar project quarters area, to which the officials agreed. The works, however, are still to kick-start.

Construction works are also underway at Nakrekal, Huzurnagar and Munugode constituency headquarters.

Meanwhile, there are allegations on Alair MLA G Sunitha that she was not interested in the construction of camp office. She had earlier requested officials concerned to allot land at Yadagirigutta headquarters for the camp office. But, due to non-availability of land, officials rejected her proposal. Officials allotted land at Alair headquarters instead but works are yet to start.

Interestingly, Road and Buildings department officials said that there was not scarcity of funds nor any delay in sanctioning funds.

Gpx 12 Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Nalgonda five MLA camp offices completed so far Camp offices completed in Suryapet, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Deverakonda and Miryalaguda of Nalgonda The state government has allotted a minimum of 600 yard and a maximum of 1,000 yard of land for the construction of camp offices, as per availability of place.