SANGAREDDY: The MLA camp offices, proposed to come up in the constituencies of all the districts across the State, exist mainly on papers in most of these constituencies. The erstwhile Medak district is no different with more than half of the Assembly constituencies not having a trace of the offices.

People are dissatisfied with the rate at which the construction works are going on as the process is taking years altogether. “If this is the condition of a camp office for an MLA, how can the government fulfil its promise of constructing two bedroom houses for lakhs of poor people,’’ a beneficiary eligible for 2BHK scheme said.

There are 10 constituencies in the erstwhile Medak district and construction of camp offices, so far, have begun only in four constituencies. The delay in construction of camp office for deputy Speaker M Padma has been blamed on the delay in allotting the space for construction as locals had raised objections to the site identified earlier. The works are under progress now, said R&B department superintending engineer K Venkateshwarlu.

Interestingly, while the construction works have been completed in some places, the inauguration is still pending for reasons unknown. These constituencies include Andole, Siddipet and Dubbak.

Despite Siddipet MLA Harish Rao expediting most of the works, the inauguration of the MLA camp office is still pending. Officials concerned said that works were in final stage and added that would be inaugurated next month.