HYDERABAD: Imagine a scenario where sweets you bought for a special occasion turns the festive spirit sour. That's exactly what happened in the case of 55-year-old Kamal Kishore. After purchasing sweets worth a whopping Rs 5,860 for his daughter's engagement from a popular shop in Hyderabad, Kishore realised he was supplied with delicacies that had gone bad.

Kishore dragged the owner of the sweet shop to the consumer forum that ordered the latter to compensate the consumer by paying Rs 65,420. Kishore told the forum that many of his family members fell sick and had to be hospitalised after consuming the rotten sweets. He also said the incident caused humiliation during the ceremony.

The forum, after due course of trial, observed that there was 'salmonella' in the eatables sold by Dadus Mithai Vatika. Salmonella, a rod-shaped bacteria, causes food poisoning when consumed. After his family members fell ill, Kishore examined a packet of aloo chudwa that he purchased from the shop to find the expiry date to be February 2015. He had bought the same in February 2016.

Meanwhile, the counsel of Rajesh Dadu, a partner of the sweet shop, argued his products were supplied to Governor's office, the President's House, State offices, and corporate companies on various occasions and the complaint was only to defame its reputation. It also claimed to maintain high standards of quality.

However, the forum - through analysis of aloo chudwa from State Food Laboratory (SFL), observed that the eatable was "injurious to health and unsafe". "Having sold stale eatable items, also chudwa and other eatable items emitting foul smell to the complainant there is a deficiency of service on the part of the (sweet shop), the order copy read.