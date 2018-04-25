Addressing a gathering, KTR said Telangana is the only State in the entire country, which introduced Rythu Bandhu input subsidy scheme for farmers. (File | PTI)

HYDERABAD: Eyeing Gram Panchayat polls, three key TRS leaders- IT Minister KT Rama Rao, MP K Kavitha and Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, began undertaking hectic campaigns to publicise the development programmes of the State government.

While KTR and Kavitha on Tuesday undertook a whirlwind visit across Jagtial district and inaugurated various development works, and later addressed a public meeting in Jagtial town, Harish Rao along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy toured across Suryapet district and addressed “Janahitha” public meeting.

Addressing a gathering, KTR said Telangana is the only State in the entire country, which introduced Rythu Bandhu input subsidy scheme for farmers. He explained at length how the scheme will benefit farmers. “In the country, no other state is constructing houses under housing scheme like Telangana. About 3 lakh houses are being constructed for the poor with `18,000 crore,” he said.

Kavitha praised her brother KTR for sanctioning `50 crore for Jagtial town development. She lauded her father and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for sanctioning 4,160 double bedrooms for Nookapalli in Jagtial.

Meanwhile, Harish Rao said once Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project was constructed, Suryapet would be the first one to get the benefits of irrigation facilities. TRS government had constructed godowns with the capacity of 2 lakh metric tonnes, across the State. In view of available of water, he hoped that Nalgonda district will get first place in paddy production, he added.