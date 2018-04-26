NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD:Former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, Balladeer Gaddar’s son GV Surya Kiran and Karimnagar BJP leader Aadi Srinivas embraced the Congress party in the presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Janardhan Reddy, a former TDP minister, plunged into politics when NT Rama Rao founded the party on March 29, 1982, soon after his joining the grand-old party, told media that his target is defeating the TRS in the 2019 polls. Gaddar’s son Surya Kiran said he was expecting party ticket either from Bellampally or Jukkal Assembly segment.

AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia and TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy were present on the occasion.In fact, the Congress, which was wiped out in the new state after creating it, has been trying hard to gain ground there. Uttam Reddy has been conducting tours to rejuvenate the party at the grassroots level under directions from Rahul Gandhi.

‘Party becoming stronger with each passing day’

While welcoming the entry of political veteran Nagam Janardhan Reddy into the Congress party, party MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said the ongoing induction of leaders from various political parties into the grand-old party proved that the party was becoming stronger with each passing day in the State.

“But, the responsibility of achieving unity between the old-timers and newcomers in the party lies with the TPCC leadership,” he commented, while addressing media here on Wednesday.

The Congress leader demanded that the State government take effective measures to keep a tight rein on companies, which sell spurious seeds in the State.After attending the TS Assembly Assurances Committee meeting held here, Reddy said all the House Committees in the State Legislature are not meeting regularly, to discuss issues relating to their subjects.