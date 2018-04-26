HYDERABAD: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved the Voluntary Retirement Service (VRS) sought by senior IPS officer VV Lakshminarayana, who was serving as the Additional Director General of Police (Planning and Coordination). With this, Lakshminarayana, who sources say is keen on entering the political fray in Andhra Pradesh, is likely to announce his plans in the next few days.

The senior IPS officer, who hails from Kurnool district, had cited "personal and family commitments'' as the reason to seek VRS. Though there is speculation that Lakshminarayana may launch a new political party in AP, the officer has kept his cards close to his chest. When contacted by Express, Lakshminarayana said that he would reveal his plans at an "appropriate time.''

Asked whether he would float his own political party, the officer said it was too early to comment. "My VRS has been approved only today. I can now dwell upon my future course of action and will reveal it shortly,'' he added. Speculation is rife that Lakshminarayana is being prepped to take on power star and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan and that the ruling TDP could be behind the move.

While serving as the Joint Director of the CBI, Lakshminarayana had investigated the disproportionate assets charges made against YSRC President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and arrested him. Lakshminarayana is well known as a motivational speaker who made several impactful speeches, which has been a hit among the youth. He is an active member of Lead India Foundation, Hyderabad which was started by late President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.