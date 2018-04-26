HYDERABAD: The State Human Rights Commission, based on three different complaints, has ordered an inquiry and sought reports from Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, ACP Rajendranagar and ACP Asif Nagar.

One M Ailesh alleged that papers regarding a piece of land that was allocated to his father years ago have been forged and the land has now been transferred under someone else's name. He also sought compensation. Ailesh has been running from pillar to post and no action was taken in the matter. He also claimed that officials took around `7 lakh for the settlement of this case and later refused to return land or provide compensation. Based on this, the SHRC has called for a report from CP Rachakonda by July 19, 2018.

In the second case, N Srinivas, a 44-year-old goldsmith, alleged that police officials locked him out of his own house and left him on the road. This was after he had a monetary dispute with his employer. Though he agreed to pay his employer Gnaeshwar Chary `20,000 within four days as a fallout of the dispute, Chary lodged a complaint against him with police. The police allegedly threatened Srinivas and pushed him, along with his wife and children, out of his own home. He also said that the police abused him and made him put down in writing that he would leave the place. Based on this, the SHRC has sought a report from the Rajendranagar ACP, by September 26, 2018.

In the third case, M Sudharma, a resident of Shikapet, alleged that SI Kotesh Ruvva and CI Mohd Munawar Pasha, from Golconda police misused their power. He said that they handed over the custody of his child to a woman named Ambati Ragini with whom he had a live-in relationship. He stated in his petition that the woman got a passport for the child without his knowledge and then filed a complained in the Golconda PS against him for kidnap. The police took the woman's side and tortured him and his family members, while he was trying to sort out their differences at the family court. Based on this complaint, the SHRC has ordered for an inquiry from ACP, Asifnagar by July 7, 2018.