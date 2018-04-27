HYDERABAD: Around 15 days after the launch of the special child-friendly court at the Bharosa centre in the city, three convictions have been recorded. A total of 95 cases were taken up for trial at the special court which was inaugurated on 11 April with 13 members working together.

One of these three survivors include a 15-year-old boy who was assaulted by his tuition teacher. The boy took the matter to his father and after trial at the special court, the convict has been sentenced to three years along with a fine amount of `5000 under the POCSO Act.

In case the accused fails to pay the fine amount, he will be imprisoned for a period of two months under the same Act. Another case is that of a three-and-half year old girl and her cousin who were forced to perform oral sex on their 28-year-old neighbour.

A complaint was lodged at the Falaknuma PS and the accused was found guilty for the offences punishable under the POCSO Act and Sections 448 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation, as he also threatened the children) of the IPC. He is sentenced for three years in jail and to pay a fine of `2000 for the offence under POCSO Act. In case he fails to pay the amount, he has to serve three more months in jail.

He was also further sentenced to simple imprisonment for a period of one year and to pay a fine of `500 for Sec 509 of the IPC and in case he fails to pay this too, he has to further spend another month in jail. He is also sentenced to imprisonment for a period of one year and a fine of `500 for the offence under Sec 448 of the IPC and in case he fails, he will be imprisoned for a period of another months.

In the third case, a 11-year-old girl was lured by a 50-year-old man, his neighbour, whose granddaughter she went to play with. He then locked her inside a room and sexually assaulted her three times in the absence of his wife. He then threatened to kill her, in case she opened up to anyone.

After trial, he was convicted, under Sec 235(2) Cr.P.C. and has been sentenced to jail for a period of three years, along with a fine of `1000 under POCSO Act. In case he fails, he has to serve an added period of two months. He is also sentenced to jail for a period of three months and a fine of `500/- for the offence punishable under Sec 506 of the IPC. In case he fails, he has to serve another 15 days.