Nizamabad MP and TRS leader K Kavitha during an interaction with the editorial team of The New Indian Express, in Hyderabad on Thursday | R Satish Babu

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the main Opposition, the Congress, is nowhere near the ruling TRS in popularity, pink party MP K Kavitha said her party was going to retain the power in the 2019 polls. She added that the TRS government was winning the hearts of various sections of electorate with its unique welfare measures such as Aasara pensions and Rythu Bandhu which put the fledgling State in no.1 position in the entire country.

A day ahead of the TRS plenary meeting to be held at Kompally here on Friday to celebrate the 17th anniversary of the party foundation day, the Nizamabad MP said that during the meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will orient the cadres towards the 2019 polls. "In the grand event, CM sir will recapitulate the achievements of the State government in the past four years. We have implemented our party's 2014 election manifesto in toto, except construction of double bedroom houses. However, three lakh double bedroom houses are being built on a fast track mode, now," she said.

Kavitha on Thursday spent one-and-a-half-hours with the editorial team of the Express here. She disclosed that the party plenary meeting will focus on two issues — one is debating on the role to be played by the TRS in the form of stitching a Federal Front at national level. Two is recollecting the achievements of the government such as welfare schemes, providing 24-hour uninterrupted quality power to all sections of consumers, Mission Bhagiratha and others.

The young leader, who is a polyglot like her father, said, "As we are entering election year, CM KCR will give direction to the party cadres on how to extensively publicise our government's achievements."

"We have honoured 2014 election manifesto 100 per cent. We have also introduced another 50 per cent non-promised schemes such as Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak. As a whole, CM KCR has won the hearts of every section of voters with his novel welfare measures in the past four years. Hence, TRS is going retain the power in the 2019 polls," -K Kavitha, TRS MP.