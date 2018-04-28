Home States Telangana

Government schools outperform private ones in SSC public examinations

The overall pass percentage of regular candidates is 83.78 percent and the state pass percentage of private candidates is 32.83 percent.

Published: 28th April 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government residential school students outperformed private school students in SSC public examinations whose results were announced on Friday. The overall pass percentage of regular candidates is 83.78 % and the state pass percentage of private candidates is 32.83 per cent.

Among the government institutions, those studying in government welfare residential schools performed better. BC Welfare residential school students secured the highest pass percentage with 96.18 %, while residential schools, in regular category scored 94 %. Students from social welfare residential schools scored 89.98 % beating private school students to the 4th place, where they secured 88.82 %. All these schools secured more pass percentage than the State average.

Advanced supplementary  examinations

  •  The exams will be held between June 4-19 from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm.
  •  The last day of payment of fees is May 21.
  •  Those who wish for recounting need to pay `500 per subject within the next 15 days.

 

