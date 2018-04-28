Now, CBI to hire retired cops, bank officers on contract

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has engaged retired bank officers to assist it in the investigation of bank fraud cases that are flooding the agency, is all set to rope in some retired and serving police officers across the country. This comes at a time when the investigating agency has its hands full with cases but has shortage of personnel as a large number of vacancies remain unfilled.

It is learnt that the CBI deputy director (personnel and training) has written to the heads of all its eight zonal offices, including the Hyderabad zone, deputy inspector-general of police (DIG) and superintendent of police (SP) in connection with engagement of inspectors on contractual basis.

Sources said that cases relating to bank frauds, trap cases, illegal assets, and court-referred cases are flooding the agency and there is a need to fill up all the vacancies. In view of the vacancies in eight zones, the CBI head office has given green signal for recruiting retired and serving police officers working in state and central police forces for conducting investigation. Earlier, it had hired some retired bank officials to deal with bank fraud cases and gain more hands-on knowledge about functioning of a bank.

The deputy director made it clear that CBI was looking for retired as well as serving police officers of the rank of inspector and above for appointment as inspectors on contract for one year or till the vacancies are filled through promotion or deputation. “Retired officers of the central or state police forces of the rank of inspector or above with ten years of experience in investigation and prosecution of criminal cases in courts of law are eligible for appointment to the post of inspectors in the CBI. The candidates will be appointed for whole time and will have no right to undertake part-time private employment during the period of contract.

The inspectors appointed on contract will be utilised by the head of zone in the best interest of the CBI which shall take into account the performance of duties at the CBI courts,’’ CBI officials said. The agency, for the purpose of recruitment, will examine candidates in 12 categories including date of retirement of police officers, employment details, details of experience in investigation and prosecution of criminal cases, rewards, whether the candidate is facing or has ever faced any disciplinary proceeding.

Sources further said that the CBI would take more than 50 new inspectors, including for Hyderabad zone, for their regular exercise of investigation cases.