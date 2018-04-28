Telangana Maoist party calls for statewide bandh on May 4 over recent encounter killings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the recent encounters in Gadchiroli (in Maharashtra) and Chattisgarh, killing over 50 Naxals, were fake and stage managed by police forces of Maharashtra, Chattisgarh and Telangana, state secretary of Telangana Maoist party has called for a state shutdown on May 4.

Following the bandh call, Telangana state police is on a state of high alert.

In a letter purportedly written by Party secretary, Jagan, it was alleged that the Greyhounds of Telangana massacred eight Maoists on April 27 in Bijapur district of Chattisgarh.

He alleged that the police have intensified the crackdown on Maoists on the pretext of protecting the public. "The Centre has decided to wipe out Maoists from the country by the year 2022. As part of Operation Samadhan, police have intensified fake encounters by tracking down party cadre. After the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bijapur, police harassment on tribals have increased manifold," Jagan alleged in his letter.

The State police have directed the district forces adjoining borders with Chattisgarh and Maharashtra to heighten their vigil and stay ready for counter attacks. As a precautionary measure, increased number of forces are being deployed at the border villages.

Telangana police are learnt to have played a key role in the recent encounters where they have shared crucial information on Maoists movements to the neighbouring states.