Home States Telangana

Telangana Maoist party calls for statewide bandh on May 4 over recent encounter killings

In a letter purportedly written by Party secretary, Jagan, it was alleged that the Greyhounds of Telangana massacred eight Maoists on April 27 in Bijapur district of Chattisgarh. 

Published: 28th April 2018 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Maoists used for representation (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the recent encounters in Gadchiroli (in Maharashtra) and Chattisgarh, killing over 50 Naxals, were fake and stage managed by police forces of Maharashtra, Chattisgarh and Telangana, state secretary of Telangana Maoist party has called for a state shutdown on May 4. 

Following the bandh call, Telangana state police is on a state of high alert.

In a letter purportedly written by Party secretary, Jagan, it was alleged that the Greyhounds of Telangana massacred eight Maoists on April 27 in Bijapur district of Chattisgarh. 

He alleged that the police have intensified the crackdown on Maoists on the pretext of protecting the public. "The Centre has decided to wipe out Maoists from the country by the year 2022. As part of Operation Samadhan, police have intensified fake encounters by tracking down party cadre. After the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bijapur, police harassment on tribals have increased manifold," Jagan alleged in his letter. 

The State police have directed the district forces adjoining borders with Chattisgarh and Maharashtra to heighten their vigil and stay ready for counter attacks. As a precautionary measure, increased number of forces are being deployed at the border villages. 

Telangana police are learnt to have played a key role in the recent encounters where they have shared crucial information on Maoists movements to the neighbouring states. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gadchiroli encounter Telangana Maoist party Telangana Greyhounds Maoists killing
More from this section

Chase Congress away from villages: K Chandrasekhar Rao at plenary

Now, CBI to hire retired cops, bank officers on contract

Telangana inputs helped forces zero in on Maoists in Chhattisgarh border

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018