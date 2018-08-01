Home States Telangana

Draft voter list to be out in Telangana State by September, PwDs to have separate polling booths

Rajat Kumar told Joshi that the Election Commission conducted household survey between May 21 and June 30 and revised the electoral rolls.

Published: 01st August 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Amid expectations that the general election will be held in April or May, chief secretary SK Joshi reviewed the preparedness of officials for the exercise at a meeting held at the Secretariat here on Tuesday with chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar and all the district collectors. 

Rajat Kumar told Joshi that the Election Commission conducted household survey between May 21 and June 30 and revised the electoral rolls. “We will publish the draft electoral rolls by September and call for objections or complaints by October 30. The required corrections or changes, if any, will be made before November 30,” Kumar explained. The final electoral rolls will be published in December. 

The chief secretary directed the district collectors to focus on the addition of new voters or deletion of the names of those migrated or dead from the rolls. The collectors should also oversee the arrangements at polling stations and other election-related work, Joshi said.

For persons with disabilities (PwD), separate polling stations will be arranged and a special drive will be conducted for enrolment of PwDs as voters. The chief secretary also directed the collectors to identify the required godowns in their respective districts for storing the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable audit trail system (VVPATS). They should also identify officers for appointment as EROs or AEROs. The collectors were asked to conduct frequent reviews on elections and create awareness among voters about usage of VVPATS and EVMs.

Meanwhile, the CS asked the collectors through a video conference that the schedule of Kanti Velugu programme should be announced well in advance so that the public would know the dates. He told them that the government appointed 900 medical officers and allotted them to districts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana PWDs SK Joshi Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century